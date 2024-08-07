Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 153,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 313,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, Director Antony Wood sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$38,250.00. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

