BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. On average, analysts expect BlackSky Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackSky Technology has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

