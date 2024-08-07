Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at UBS Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. 576,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

