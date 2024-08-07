Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

