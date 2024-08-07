BNB (BNB) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. BNB has a market cap of $69.91 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $479.01 or 0.00858598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,786 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

