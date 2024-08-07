Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.62.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

