Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $154.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $159.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 80.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,809.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

