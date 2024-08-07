BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.28% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XONE. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 53,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XONE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 78,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,173. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.