Booking Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $18.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $18.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $18.58. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,650.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $178.90 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised their price target on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,417.08 on Monday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,863.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,691.06. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 10.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

