Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $111.46 on Wednesday, hitting $3,305.62. 419,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,850. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,856.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3,689.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

