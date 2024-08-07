Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.816-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.81-0.87 EPS.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.70. 963,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,069. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $137.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOT

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.