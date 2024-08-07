Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$325.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$350.00 to C$325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.97% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. TD Securities increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$296.00 to C$312.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$296.54.

Shares of TSE BYD traded down C$5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$213.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,495. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$213.86 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$247.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$270.89.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

