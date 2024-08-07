BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Northland Securities from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

BrainsWay Price Performance

BWAY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. 101,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,461. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.24.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,531,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

