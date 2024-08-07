Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,891,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,985,230. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

