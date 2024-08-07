Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $16.77

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 61.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

