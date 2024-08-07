Brokerages Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. Constellium has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 81.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Constellium by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $195,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

