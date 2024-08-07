Brokerages Set HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) PT at $32.00

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $564.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $36.39.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

