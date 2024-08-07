Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target at $16.33

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,434 shares of company stock valued at $138,112. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,472,000 after acquiring an additional 566,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,906,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 412,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 268,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after buying an additional 222,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

