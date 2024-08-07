Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target at $33.71

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBC opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,405.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,681,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,134,000 after buying an additional 39,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in WesBanco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $8,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

