Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capri Holdings Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.
CPRI opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. Capri has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Capri by 35.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
