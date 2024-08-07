Brokers Offer Predictions for Forrester Research, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forrester Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Forrester Research Stock Down 1.9 %

FORR stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.42 million, a P/E ratio of 611.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forrester Research

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.