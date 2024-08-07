Brokers Set Expectations for Ferroglobe PLC’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 2.3 %

Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $899.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.