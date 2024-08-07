Brokers Set Expectations for Skillz Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Skillz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skillz’s current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.79. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Skillz from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skillz

Skillz Price Performance

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. Skillz has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skillz by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 227.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 97,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.