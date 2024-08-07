Brokers Set Expectations for uniQure’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 137.05% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million.

QURE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

QURE stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $367.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.97. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 35.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

