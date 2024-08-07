Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Bruker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.64 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.640 EPS.

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,594. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

