Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.59-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38-3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion. Bruker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.640 EPS.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of BRKR traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

