BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of TSE HOM.UN traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,145. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.63 and a 12 month high of C$17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.62.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

