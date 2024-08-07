Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Benchmark from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

BLDR stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.86. 2,756,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day moving average of $173.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

