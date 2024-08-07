Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $182.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $188.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.03. 1,217,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.50.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.