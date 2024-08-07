Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Down 7%

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 2,220,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,967,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Bushveld Minerals

In other Bushveld Minerals news, insider Craig W. Coltman purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,667.73). In related news, insider Craig W. Coltman purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,667.73). Also, insider Craig W. Coltman acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,389.78). Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

