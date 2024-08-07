BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE BWXT traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,109. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.74.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

