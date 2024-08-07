C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 566,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,122,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

