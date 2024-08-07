Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-$7.10 EPS.

Cabot Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CBT stock traded down $4.67 on Wednesday, reaching $96.53. 599,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cabot

Insider Activity at Cabot

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.