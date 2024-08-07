Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $12.16.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

