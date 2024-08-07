California Resources Co. (CRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on September 16th

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Resources to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,469. California Resources has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $58.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on California Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.