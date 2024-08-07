California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,469. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

