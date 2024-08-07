Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.35

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.35 and last traded at C$20.35, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.57.

Callidus Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.89.

About Callidus Capital

Callidus Capital Corporation operates as a specialty asset based lender in Canada and the United States. It offers senior secured asset-based loans; revolving lines of credit; term loans, including standalone term loans; debtor in possession loans, acquisition funding out of bankruptcy, and stalking horse bid funding; and financing in support of acquisitions, MBO's, inventory builds, seasonal advance facilities, and purchase order financing.

