Carclo (LON:CAR) Trading Down 5.6%

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.86 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35). Approximately 320,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 196,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.60 ($0.37).

Carclo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.41. The company has a market capitalization of £18.36 million, a PE ratio of -308.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rachel Amey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £1,150 ($1,469.65). Company insiders own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

