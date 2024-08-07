CarGurus (CARG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q2 guidance at $0.29-0.34 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $26.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

