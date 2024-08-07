Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 1,610,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,304. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

