Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 93.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on CGBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

