Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CEO Carlos R. Quezada Buys 2,000 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) CEO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,195.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carriage Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. 78,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

