Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Carriage Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSV. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of CSV opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $445.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $96,195.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, Director Charles Fargason acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $96,195.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $817,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

