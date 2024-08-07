Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Shares of CVNA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.16. 708,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $154.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $10,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,390,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,014,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $10,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,390,814 shares in the company, valued at $191,014,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,430,480 shares of company stock valued at $295,554,587 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.