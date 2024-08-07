Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 202.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.07. 79,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.44 and a 1-year high of $401.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.84 and a 200-day moving average of $328.46.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

