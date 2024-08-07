CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.10 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $11.10 million and $49,503.19 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009706 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,345.98 or 1.00846491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.12532261 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $65,425.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

