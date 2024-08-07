Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 506,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 289,097 shares.The stock last traded at $26.74 and had previously closed at $24.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $61,613.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $61,613.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,150 shares of company stock worth $416,551 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 33.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,673 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $2,102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $308,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

