Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $335.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $315.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.38.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,140. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 229,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,585,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,640.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

