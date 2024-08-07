CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Christine A. Leahy Acquires 1,200 Shares

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDW Stock Up 0.9 %

CDW stock opened at $208.45 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.46 and a 200-day moving average of $234.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

