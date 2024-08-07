Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives $62.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,692.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

CLDX stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

